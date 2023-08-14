SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced for multiple gun and drug offenses committed in Lackawanna County.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 22-year-old Moises Vargas-Olivio of Olyphant previously pleaded guilty to possessing the following:

Loaded .357 Magnum revolver

Loaded .22 caliber handgun

An illegal “sawed-off” shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches in length

Cocaine packaged for distribution

Marijuana

Numerous pills

$20,000 in cash

Police say they discovered the weapons and drugs in May 2022 after Lackawanna County detectives bought cocaine from Vargas-Olivio. A search warrant was then obtained for Vargas-Olivio’s house in Olyphant.

The investigation was conducted by Lackawanna County Detectives, the Olyphant Police

Department, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.