SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced for multiple gun and drug offenses committed in Lackawanna County.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 22-year-old Moises Vargas-Olivio of Olyphant previously pleaded guilty to possessing the following:

  • Loaded .357 Magnum revolver
  • Loaded .22 caliber handgun
  • An illegal “sawed-off” shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches in length
  • Cocaine packaged for distribution
  • Marijuana
  • Numerous pills
  • $20,000 in cash

Police say they discovered the weapons and drugs in May 2022 after Lackawanna County detectives bought cocaine from Vargas-Olivio. A search warrant was then obtained for Vargas-Olivio’s house in Olyphant.

The investigation was conducted by Lackawanna County Detectives, the Olyphant Police
Department, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.