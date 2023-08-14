SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced for multiple gun and drug offenses committed in Lackawanna County.
According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 22-year-old Moises Vargas-Olivio of Olyphant previously pleaded guilty to possessing the following:
- Loaded .357 Magnum revolver
- Loaded .22 caliber handgun
- An illegal “sawed-off” shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches in length
- Cocaine packaged for distribution
- Marijuana
- Numerous pills
- $20,000 in cash
Police say they discovered the weapons and drugs in May 2022 after Lackawanna County detectives bought cocaine from Vargas-Olivio. A search warrant was then obtained for Vargas-Olivio’s house in Olyphant.
The investigation was conducted by Lackawanna County Detectives, the Olyphant Police
Department, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.