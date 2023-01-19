SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania.

Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking charges stemming from a 2018 investigation.

According to DEA and state police investigators, Torres-Figueroa and a coconspirator distributed approximately 490 grams of methamphetamine in various areas around Hazleton, Luzerne County, from September-November in 2018.

Court officials say the judgment was passed by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.