SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Court officials said a Pottsville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for gun and drug charges.

Officials said Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to investigators, Jackson-Flowers also had an 8 mm pistol with an obliterated serial number in his possession “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

Jackson-Flowers was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 16, 2021, and on December 2, 2022, he received his sentence.