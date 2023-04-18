EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced Monday to 43 years in prison for a multistate crime spree where police say he kidnapped a woman, set fire to a car dealership, and rammed multiple police vehicles before being arrested.

Luis Figueroa, 42, of Bronx, New York, was convicted in May 2022 of kidnapping, criminal sexual abuse, possession of a firearm, and assaulting an employee of the United States, following a two-week trial for crimes committed in June 2014.

Court documents state on June 6, 2014, Figueroa armed with a shotgun, waited outside the Hazleton apartment of his former girlfriend. When she emerged, Figueroa struck the victim in the face with the shotgun.

As stated in the release, Figueroa then proceeded to physically assault both his former girlfriend and her sister, who at the time was eight months pregnant.

After struggling with the pregnant woman, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs, Figueroa collected the shotgun and led his former girlfriend to a red SUV, forcing her into the backseat, where he drove her across state lines into New Jersey, police say.

File Image 2014

According to investigators, after Figueroa assaulted the victim a second time, she convinced him to get rid of the shotgun. As he was doing so the victim climbed into the driver’s seat of the SUV and drove away.

Once Figueroa discovered the car was gone he approached a National Park Service employee. The release said he then slammed the victim’s head against a door and threatened to harm the victim if he did not hand over the keys to his car. The employee gave Figueroa the keys and he fled the scene in the victim’s car.

As stated in the affidavit, Figueroa drove to Paterson, New Jersey, where he entered a used car dealership operated by a person Figueroa had a business relationship with.

Figueroa asked an employee for a gas canister, that he filled at a nearby gas station. Figueroa then returned and doused the office with gasoline, police say. The release said Figueroa ignited a match and set the building on fire, engulfing the structure in flames. Figueroa fled the scene in another vehicle.

File Image 2014

Investigators discovered Figueroa’s vehicle driving erratically towards the George Washington Bridge heading into New York. Figueroa ignored officers’ leading to a high-speed chase where Figueroa slammed his car into multiple police vehicles, injuring a police officer, police say.

Figueroa deliberately engaged in a premeditated crime spree to exact revenge on the mother of his son. Fueled with anger, he kidnapped, assaulted, and raped her. Along the way, he assaulted a federal employee, stole his car, burned down a car dealership office, and endangered law enforcement officers and members of the public who were in his way. “ U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger

In addition to the prison term, Judge Michael Vazquez sentenced Figueroa to five years of supervised release.