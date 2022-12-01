WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Danville man has been sentenced to 17.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine via a UPS package.

Officials say James Edwards King III, 45, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for sending a UPS package containing over 50 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Investigators said King and his co-defendant Christopher Lee Brown, 42 from Mifflinburg, planned on having the package shipped to Union County for further distribution.

State police said they intercepted the package and arrested both individuals.

Brown pled guilty on June 16 and is currently waiting for his sentencing.