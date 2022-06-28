SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for possession with intent to distribute more than 2.2 pounds of heroin as well as unlawfully possessing a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Damian Julmal Navarro, age 27, plead guilty to conspiring with others to distribute more than 2.2 pounds of heroin and a second charge of possessing a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.

Officials said Navarro is one of 11 defendants indicted in May.

10 of Navarro’s co-defendants plead guilty to their charges, Tysheen Gott was the exception and plead not guilty. Gott was convicted guilty in August 2021.

Navarro is to serve 180 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.