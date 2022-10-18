DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman.

Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County.

Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as a tall white male wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, a blue zip-up sweatshirt, sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers.

PSP ask anyone with information on this incident, or similar incidents, to contact PSP Milton.