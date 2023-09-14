CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say a man was arrested after he was found with a stolen police gun during a traffic stop.

According to the Catawissa Police Department, on September 2 around 11:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a car with illegal window tint.

Police say when they approached the driver, Amadou Fall, the car had a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. Fall consented to officers searching him and his car but tried to cover the front part of his pants and asked several times to use the bathroom, as stated in the release.

During the search of the vehicle, officers found a small amount of marijuana inside the side door. Investigators said they believed there was more marijuana inside Falls’ pants based on his “extremely nervous behavior.”

Fall took off his shoe, gave officers a baggie containing a small amount of marijuana, and argued with officers to not search him further, according to Catwissa police. Once Fall was placed in handcuffs detectives said they found in his pant leg a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with a 22-round magazine containing 14 full metal jacket rounds.

The gun was run through Columbia County Communications, and it was discovered to be registered to the City of Philadelphia Police Department, reported stolen back in 2013.

Fall was taken to Columbia County Prison and charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and other related offenses.