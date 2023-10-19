SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner states a homicide investigation is underway after a man was strangled to death in a Scranton home Wednesday.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, Richard Hazleton Jr, Scranton PA died Wednesday at a home on Rock Street in Scranton.

Rowland said Hazleton’s death was caused by asphyxia due to manual strangulation and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing by Scranton police and the Lackawanna County District Attorney.