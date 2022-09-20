SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been found guilty after a jury convicted him of the attempted sex trafficking of a child.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on September 16, Timothy Streitmatter, 44, of Illinois, was found guilty by a jury for going online to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a person who he believed to be a 13-year-old.

Investigators state Streitmatter tried to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and engage in a sex act in exchange for money with the posing minor.

Streitmatter can face the maximum penalty of life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, sex offender registration under the Adam Walsh Act, and a fine.