EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been found guilty after a Mt. Zion deputy fire chief was found dead from multiple gunshots in the driveway of a Luzerne County home.

In June 2020, officers were called for a report of a person being shot at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Route 92.

Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire-Rescue confirmed that Bob Kile, their deputy fire chief, was the deceased victim.

Through further investigation, police discovered Petter Gillis, 60, of Exeter Township, was in a dispute with Kile regarding property Kile and his wife, purchased on Route 92.

The day the victim died, surveillance video around the area captured Gillis following the victim’s car until he got out. As stated in the affidavit, Gillis fired 17 shots from a rifle toward the victim.

Gillis has been found guilty of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment. He faces life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28.