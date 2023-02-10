SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin.

The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

As stated in the affidavit, on February 3, police learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue.

Investigators served a search warrant and once they entered the home, they found syringes and baggies on the floor that are commonly used in relation to methamphetamine. Police also noted the smell of a decomposing body.

According to court documents, officers lifted up a tarp on the ground and found Martin’s lifeless body underneath. Rowland’s office determined the corpse had been decomposing for two to three weeks.

As a result, officers arrested 44-year-old Paul Rowe, from Scranton. Rowe faces charges of abuse of a corpse and possession of drug paraphernalia.