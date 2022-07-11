PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a call Monday night after a man being chased, fired gunshots into the vehicle following him.

According to the Carbon County Communications Center, a male was being chased down by a vehicle, when he turned and fired three gunshots into the vehicle chasing him.

The incident occured at the intersection of 4th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Carbon County confirmed, that there were no injuries, however, one individual involved was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to see if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information when it’s available.