WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found in possession of drugs in Northumberland County.

According to the Watsontown Police Department, on January 18 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of East Fourth Street in Watsontown for a suspicious car.

Police say as a result of the investigation Jeremiah John Wagner, 20, of Watsontown, who was inside of the car, was found with a controlled substance.

Officers have charged Wagner with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.