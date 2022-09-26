BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges.

PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had stolen and forged her personal checks.

Troopers also say that during this initial investigation a second victim, the suspect’s 21-year-old sister, came forward with evidence that he had been using her bank account for unauthorized transactions.

In total, police say the man stole approximately $3,339.50.

After these two accusations, an arrest warrant was issued, and the unnamed suspect was taken into custody.