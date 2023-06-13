PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been arrested after police say a traffic stop led them to a “distribution amount” of suspected illegal narcotics.

According to Plains Township police, on Friday, April 28 around 4:37 p.m., a patrol officer saw a vehicle with extensive front-end damage and decided to make a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped the vehicle on Perkins Street, in Plains Township, and spoke to the driver, identified as Elijah Jeremiah Foster, 27, of Wilkes-Barre (pictured below).

Courtesy: LCCF

According to law court records, Foster told police that he was in possession of drugs and was found to have of a “distribution amount” of suspected marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as, two scales, a large amount of empty plastic baggies, and a spoon with a white powdery substance residue, officers say.

Plains Township police stated the officers seized the suspected drugs and took Foster into custody where he was arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County Prison.

Foster is facing three felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver narcotics, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 21 in front of MDJ Dotzel.