PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing fraud charges after police say he placed a fraudulent bet at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 22 around 1:00 a.m., surveillance footage showed Isaiah A. Postell-Jones, 22, of Philadelphia, placing a $50 bet before the dealer signaled for no more bets to be permitted.

Police say Postell-Jones was then seen placing a $25 bet while the dealer was settling up other wagers after he announced that no other bets were allowed.

As a result, investigators stated Postell-Jones received $1,000 in winnings from the bet. He was then confronted by security, who gave him a chance to return the money, however, Postell-Jones refused, police said.

Postell-Jones has been charged with theft and winning a game of chance by fraud.