FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police seized multiple marijuana plants.

On December 31, The Forest City Police Department said they began an investigation into an alleged marijuana growing operation at a home on the 700 block of Delaware Street.

A search of the house by police found two specialized marijuana grow tents containing 27 live marijuana plants which were then seized by police.

Police say 44-year-old Forest City resident Christopher Walter Sklanka is facing multiple charges, including manufacturing controlled substances and other offenses.