LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he threatened two Wilkes University students and was later arrested while breaking into a Luzerne County home.

According to Wilkes University Police Department, on March 30 around 10:00 p.m., officers were called by a Wilkes University student stating Max August Liebertrau, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, was threatening her, and another student.

Police say the victim said she was in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for theater practice when she was approached by Liebertrau, a former Wilkes student, stating that a professor of theater at Wilkes needed to speak with her.

The victim stated she left and walked with Liebertrau toward the main office and when inside the corridor, Liebertrau got into the victim’s face, investigators stated.

As stated in the affidavit, Liebertrau threatened the victim by stating “You need send (second victim’s name) a message to stay away from what is mine or I’ll (expletive) kill him. Tell him right (expletive) now.”

The second victim told police that he knew who Liebertrau was but hasn’t spoken to him for about two years and had no idea why Liebertrau was making threats at him, said police.

The officer’s attempts to find Liebertrau on campus were unsuccessful.

On April 1, Liebertrau was arrested when Hanover Township officers say they were called to an invasion in progress while the residents were home. Police stated around 9:00 a.m. Liebertrau was found in the basement of a house on Somerset Drive.

When the homeowner asked Liebertrau what he was doing there, Liebertrau stated “god’s coming,” according to court documents.

Liebertrau was arrested and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail. Liebertrau was charged with terrorist threats, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.