NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after police say he was involved in a DUI crash that killed another man.

According to the Nanticoke City Police Department, officers responded to a crash on Field and College Street around 11:30 p.m. on December 23, 2021.

Police say on the scene the driver, James Gordon, 42, of Nanticoke, was standing outside of the car and told officers a deer ran out in front of them. Then Gordon was reported to say, “I have been drinking all day…I’m drunk,” as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators also noted an empty Heineken beer bottle was on the ground next to the driver’s side door and an unopened 24-ounce can of Keystone Light fell from the rear driver’s side door.

Two passengers in the crash were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Facility in Plains Township. The rear passenger, Richard Gimbi Sr., 65, of Mountain Top, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on December 27, according to court documents.

The results of Gorodn’s BAC test came back and showed his levels were at 0.209 at the time of the crash.

Gordon has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, and other related charges.