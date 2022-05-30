WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he physically abused a minor female.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Friday, May 13, around 10:00 a.m. suspected child abuse was reported to PSP Milton by Milton Elementary School.

Troopers say after an investigation was conducted, PSP found that Caden Sutton, 31, of Milton abused a minor female by hitting her with his hands and with a belt.

Law enforcement says Sutton is being charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment through District Court 08-3-02.