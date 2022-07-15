CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Carbondale was arrested and faces charges after Snapchat reported his account for sharing “apparent” child pornography according to officials.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office said they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone in Carbondale uploaded and disseminated files depicting “apparent” child pornography on Snapchat.

According to investigators, the I.P. address Snapchat provided officials led them to Jacob Savage’s home in Carbondale.

Upon arriving at Savage’s home, officials said they made contact with him and interviewed him about the allegations.

Detectives said Savage admitted to viewing and uploading images of children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts. He also told detectives he had the Snapchat account for approximately 5 years and used the instant messaging app “Kik” to obtain and disseminate the child porn.

Law enforcement said Savage told them he was unsure of how many years he has been watching and sharing child porn.

Savage is being charged with disseminating videos of child sexual acts, possessing child pornography, and other related felony charges.