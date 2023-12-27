WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after police say he threatened multiple people including a child at Mirakuya in Luzerne County.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on December 22 officers arrested Anthony Murphy, 27, of Plymouth, after a disturbance was reported at Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant.

Police say Murphy came into the restaurant demanding they “partner with him” and when they told him they don’t do that and Murphy became extremely disorderly. Police did not elaborate on the details of the “partnership”.

Murphy then began shouting and making racially charged statements and engaged in tumultuous behavior, officers stated. Investigators said Murphy then began threatening an elderly man, spat at him, and began threatening a child.

Murphy fled into the mall where he was found by police and continued to flee. Police were able to arrest Murphy but he proceeded to yell at officers and cause a disturbance.

Murphy faces the charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.