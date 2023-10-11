EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man faces charges after he beat another man with a metal pipe during a robbery.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police, on October 6, around 8:30 a.m. officers were called for a reported robbery on Lincoln Avenue, at a local tent encampment, in East Stroudsburg. Officers said they met with the victim, who had serious blunt-force trauma to his face and head.

The victim claimed he was struck in the head and body with a metal pipe while sleeping in his tent and the suspect fled with multiple personal items from the victim, police stated.

As a result of the investigation, Darrell L. Best, a 34-year-old, currently homeless, was arrested as the suspect involved after he was found in the parking lot of the Stroud Mall.

Best is being charged with the following crimes:

Attempted Homicide

Robbery, multiple counts

Aggravated Assault, multiple counts

Simple Assault, multiple counts

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Best was arraigned and is being held without bail, at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Corporal Emily Raymond at 570-421-6800 ext.1015 or via email at eraymond@sarpd.com