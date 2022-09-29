WEST CHILLISQUAUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of a man who allegedly had child sexual abuse materials on his devices including Snapchat.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday investigators of the Northeast Computer Crime Task Force conducted a search warrant at a house on Delaney Street in West Chillisquaue Township, Northumberland County.

As a result, police say they arrested Travis Jay Gower, 31, of Montandon, for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Investigators state Gower is being accused of uploading illegal child sex abuse images to his computer, via email and Snapchat.

PSP says all of Gower’s devices were seized and a full forensic search will be executed. Artifacts at the scene were also found of child sex abuse files.

Gower has been charged with 37 felony counts of sexual abuse of children, and criminal use of a communication device.

He remains in Northumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail. Gower’s hearing will be scheduled in the next 7 days.