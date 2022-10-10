HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 22-year-old man has died after a shooting that occurred in Hazleton Friday evening.

According to the coroner, Felix Dini, 22, of Freeland, was pronounced dead on Monday around 4:10 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Police stated on Friday around 5:47 p.m., a shooting occurred at the intersection of South Fulton Court and East Noble Street in Hazleton.

It was reported that two men were shot and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Officials say Dini died due to gunshot wounds to his body. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

There is no update on the current condition of the second victim.

In addition to the coroner’s office, this death is being investigated by the Hazleton City Police Department and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.