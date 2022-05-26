TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Monroe County arrested a man they say led them on a chase resulting in his body covered in ticks and mud.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Wednesday police were traveling on State Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township when they encountered a black Chevy Malibu driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say police tried to stop the driver, later identified as Emanuel Calderon, 21, of Allentown, resulting in a chase that ended with Calderon crashing the Chevy on State Route 940.

The release states, Calderon led officers on a foot chase into the woods. He was later found by police walking along SR 940 covered in mud and ticks.

Inside the vehicle, police say they discovered evidence of narcotics distribution. Calderon was taken into custody and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Calderon has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and drug possession.