DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they arraigned an inmate Thursday, who was originally convicted of murder and is now charged in a “shanking” incident at SCI Dallas.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in August, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI Dallas.

Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd, 51, assaulted another SCI Dallas inmate with a “shank.”

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times throughout his body before the two prisoners were separated.

As stated in the affidavit, surveillance video captured Byrd handing over the “shank” to a corrections officer before returning to his cell.

Byrd and the victim did not wish to speak to investigators about the incident, troopers said.

According to court papers, Byrd is serving a life sentence on a first-degree murder conviction for an incident that took place in Philadelphia in 1989.

Bryd has now been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and procuring a weapon as an inmate.