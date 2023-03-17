DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been convicted after police say they found him with heroin laced with fentanyl on two separate undercover drug stings

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February and March of 2022, a confidential informant (CI) worked with police during an investigation regarding heroin laced with fentanyl being sold in Wayne County.

On two separate undercover stings, police found Joshua Clemens, 32, Dreher Township, sold the CI six bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, stamped with the words “knockout and “Lion King.” Then during a second interaction, Clemens sold the CI re-packaged bundle of suspected heroin/fentanyl containing 19 bags.

On Thursday Clemens was convicted by a jury, after 23 minutes of deliberation, on four drug-related crimes.

Clemens’s bail was revoked by the judge and he will remain in the Wayne County Prison until sentencing.