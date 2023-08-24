MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he chased and shot at another man in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 6 troopers were called to a shooting incident at My Place Bar & Grill in Middle Smithfield Township around 1:30 a.m.

After further investigation, PSP said a man, later identified as Jose Ramos, 39, of Stroudsburg, chased a 30-year-old man with a gun and then fired one round at the victim.

An arrest warrant was issued and Ramos was taken into custody at Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Ramos has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.