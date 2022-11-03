LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a woman ran into a hair salon claiming to have been held hostage for two weeks.

According to the Luzerne Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to Main Street around 6:00 p.m. for an incident.

Investigators say a woman ran into a hair salon asking for police, suffering from a head injury and black eye.

During an investigation, officers said the woman was threatened by a man, later identified as Robert Betts, 59, of Luzerne, who told her not to leave the apartment for two weeks.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim said Betts threaten her with a knife if she left the apartment and alleged that she was sexually assaulted during this time.

The victim was transported to the hospital and Betts was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Betts has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bail.