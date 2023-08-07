SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he was the cause of a deadly crash when he fell asleep behind the wheel and killed one man.

According to the Salem Township Police Department, in December 2022 around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a two-car crash on State Route 11 in Salem Township.

Through further investigation of the crash, police determined a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck entered the southbound lane in the wrong direction and hit the passenger door of another car. The impact pushed the other car across the northbound lane and into the yard of a nearby house.

The passenger in the car, Ronald Scherer, of Huntington Mills, was killed in the crash, as stated in the affidavit.

On the scene, the driver of the pickup truck, Lazaro Ruiz, 43, of Norristown, told officers he fell asleep, and the next thing he knew he was in a crash, according to court documents.

Investigators said they tested Ruiz for alcohol or drugs in his system and the results came back negative.

Ruiz has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and other traffic violations.