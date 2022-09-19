PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made threats to shoot a woman and two children in Luzerne County over the weekend.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Carey Street for a report of a man with a gun.

Police say the call to 911 came from a child who told investigators that the man, identified as Isaiah M. Walker, 32, of Wilkes-Barre Township, was arguing with his mother and throwing items around the house while screaming.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim, along with his mother and a second child tried to lock themselves in a separate room when Walker began to force himself in with a gun in his hand.

Investigators say Walker was able to enter the room and pointed the loaded handgun at all three victims telling them that he was going to shoot them.

The boy who called 911 was able to push Walker down the steps and took the handgun away from him, according to court papers.

Police say the boy ran to his closet to hide the gun while Walker ran after him with a knife trying to force himself into the room.

Police arrived and placed Walker into custody and say they seized a knife and a .380 caliber handgun.

Walker has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment of another person.