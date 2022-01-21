Man charged with unlawful contact with minor for second time, by same officer

EYNON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is facing more charges after police say he was caught communicating with a minor for sexual purposes for the second time by the same officer who caught him the first time.

According to police, in December, 33-year-old Dustin Griffin, of Eynon, was talking to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was actually a police officer from the Kingston Township Police Department.

The officer conducting the sting operation recognized Griffin as he had been the officer communicating with Griffin in a similar case in 2020.

During the communications, police say Griffin talked about his prior arrest involving sending sexually explicit pictures to who he thought at the time was a 14-year-old boy. He asked the presumed 14-year-old girl to delete pictures and videos he sent, saying he was “paranoid” because of his previous experience.

According to an arrest affidavit, Griffin continued to send messages of a sexual nature to the officer and organized a meetup in Kingston. On the day of the meetup, officers pulled him over after they spotted his vehicle circling around the predetermined meet-up site.

Police say that during the arrest, Griffin attempted to break the cellphone he had been using for communicating with the officer.

Griffin is facing several charges of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.

