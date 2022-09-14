NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township.

According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting at his home, his dog alerted him to a man and woman on his porch. The victim told police three other people were outside the home on the sidewalk.

Police say that the man, later identified as Isaiah Cruz, 24, of Glen Lyon, tried to open the door and the victim armed himself with a gun as he feared for the safety of his children.

When the victim opened the door, Cruz tried to step in further and the woman was recording the confrontation, according to court documents.

Investigators stated as the victim told the group to leave, Cruz and the woman were irate and making threats to harm him.

The group finally left when another woman in the group informed Cruz that a man named “Pablo” did not live at the home and that they have the wrong address.

According to authorities, around ten minutes later, at 7:40 p.m., officers were called to a home invasion and assault in the 60 block of East Main Street in Glen Lyon.

Once arriving on the scene, a second victim claimed a group of people forced their way into his residence, punched him, and kicked him.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Cruz and the group went to this second home asking about a snake and “Pablo’s” whereabouts.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim had no idea where “Pablo” was and Cruz left for about 15 minutes, then returned irate saying “I’m not leaving without hurting you or taking you with me” to the victim.

A fight broke out between Cruz and the victim and again the woman recorded the altercation, according to court papers.

Police stated the victim tried to close the door and Cruz punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground, and tried to pull him into their car making threats to kill him.

During the fight, the victim told the group police were called and all suspects fled the scene, investigators say.

Cruz was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, burglary, and unlawful restraint. He was released after posting $20,000 total bail.

Police did not specify who the group was looking for, or what led to either incident.