SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say tried to lure an underage girl into his car in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, in February officers were told of an incident where a man tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into his car in the 100 block of Golden Avenue near Weston Park.

The victim gave investigators the registration number and described the car as a black Nissan Altima. Officers said this information led them to Christopher Anthony Molina, 24, of Scranton as a suspect.

Molina was arrested and taken to the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He has been charged with luring a child into a car, interfering with the custody of a child, and stalking.

Scranton police noted if anyone thinks they were a victim of Christopher Molina or have information about this case contact the detective bureau at 570-348-4139.