SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking.

Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and an additional amount of fentanyl, on August 3, in Schuylkill County.

Bartel faces a mandatory sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.