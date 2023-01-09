PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs.

According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around 7:30 p.m. for a domestic investigation.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a woman with a bloody face and an injured ankle. The victim informed police that Mulroy grabbed her and shoved her down the stairs as she tried to get away from him during an argument.

As stated in the affidavit, Mulroy struggled with police as they tried to arrest him causing him to be stunned by a Taser multiple times. Mulroy was dragged out of the house and into a police cruiser.

Mulroy has been charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bail.