ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill his husband with an axe and burn the house down.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers responded to an incident happening at a home in Ashland around 11:00 p.m.

Investigators say they spoke to the victim who stated his husband, later identified as Henry Davies, began screaming at him over a check and then grabbed an axe stating, “I’m going to kill you (expletive).”

As stated in the affidavit, Davis then ran towards the victim up the stairs while holding the axe above his head. The victim locked himself in a bedroom as Davis continued to yell, bang on the door, and threaten to kill him, officers said.

The victim told police that Davis went downstairs and said “Can you smell it? I’m going to burn you down (expletive).” The victim then saw Davis flicking a lighter and trying to light the downstairs table on fire, according to court documents.

Police placed Davis into custody and charged him with terrorist threats, arson, aggravated assault, and harassment.