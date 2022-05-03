CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he pointed a gun at a woman’s head during an argument.

According to the Locust Township Police Department, David McCoy was reported missing by his girlfriend around 8:00 p.m. Monday after not hearing from or seeing him since 10:00 a.m.

Officers conducted an investigation into McCoy’s whereabouts stating they called his daughter who informed them that her sister found McCoy along State Route 487.

According to court records, she told police that her father was waving people down after crashing his motorcycle in his driveway.

Police called McCoy’s girlfriend to confirm his presence at their residence. They say she told officers McCoy was home, upset, and had a gun.

Investigators arrived at the home on Krick Road in Catawissa where they say McCoy was outside of the house agitated and appearing under the influence.

According to the affidavit, McCoy’s girlfriend informed police that he became angry, pulled a handgun, and pointed it at her head during an argument.

Police say McCoy was physically restrained by officers and taken into custody. He has been charged with terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

McCoy’s bail was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for May 17.