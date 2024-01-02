KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say he threatened to shoot his mother and father while at the family home over the weekend.

According to the Kingston Police Department, a Ring doorbell recorded Tyler Vasquez, 31, of Kingston, entering the living room of a home in the 100 block of New Hurbane Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Vasquez threatened to shoot his mother previously over a conversation on the phone and then when he arrived at the house, aimed a gun at his father while he was lying in bed.

The recording caught Vasquez threatening to shoot his father before abruptly leaving the room, as stated in the affidavit.

Vasquez has been charged with threatening a care-dependent person, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being denied bail when the judge deemed Vasquez to be a danger to the public and a flight risk.