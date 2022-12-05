WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man accused of threatening four people with a gun outside of Vesuvio’s on North Main Street early Saturday.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot behind the King’s College residency hall around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a man threatening four people with a handgun.

Court records state four people reported they left Vesuvio’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar after an issue with the bouncer and a man, later identified as Dylan Goffredo, 23, of Bangor, came out wanting to fight them.

Police say Goffredo ran to a vehicle and returned holding a handgun yelling and threatening the victims. Goffredo was reported to have aimed the gun at the four people before hiding it in his sweatshirt and leaving the scene, officers said.

Goffredo was arrested when police say they found him sitting inside a parked car behind King’s College Alumni Hall on North Main Street.

When Goffredo was searched, two bags of cocaine were found, according to the affidavit.

Goffredo was charged with possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with evidence, illegal possession of a weapon, and public drunkenness.

He was later released on $15,000 unsecured bail.