SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police said they responded to a call for a woman with two stab wounds in Scranton, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said officers arrived at the 1800 block of Washburn Street to see Melissa Leboutillier sitting in an EMS vehicle with a deep stab wound on her chest and a laceration on one of her fingers.

In an interview with police, Mellisa told officers she went to Tim Lasher’s house on Monday to retrieve her belongings after they decided to part ways. She said as she was finishing packing the next day, an argument began between her and Lasher.

Leboutillier told police that Lasher tried to smash her phone on the ground and then threw a glass of whisky at her, which broke causing the laceration on her finger. When she went to pick up her phone, Lasher stabbed her in the chest.

Police said Leboutillier then fled to her car while Lasher persued.

Law enforcement said Lasher pushed Leboutillier’s door and threatened to break her neck if she went back for his daughter.

Law enforcement said they arrested Lasher later that day.

Lasher is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.