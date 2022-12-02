KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cooperating witness caught a Wyoming man trying to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, police say.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 14, Paul Simkulak, 39, started talking to who he thought was a 15-year-old.

The conversation went on between the two for a few days where Simkulak would ask the cooperating witness (CW) questions such as “If she was on the pill and down for sex later, and what vodka and tequila she likes,” as stated in the affidavit.

On September 19 the complaint says a meeting was set up between Simkulak and the CW and it was revealed that Simkulak was not talking to a 15-year-old girl.

A video recorded by the CW allowed police to match Simkulak with his driver’s license. In the video, investigators say they saw Simkulak carrying alcohol for the female he was meeting and admitted he came there to have sex with the underage girl.

Simkulak has been charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication device.