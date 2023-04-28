LEBANON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have charged a man after they say he shot into a building with a shotgun causing damage.

Charles Cover, 57, of Equinunk, is facing multiple charges for shooting at and into the building of Big Power Racing in Lebanon Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 11, around 9:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1500 block of Hancock Highway in Lebanon Township for a damaged building.

Police say surveillance footage of Cover showed him arrive in a car and shot at the front door with a shotgun, breaking the glass. Cover was found in Buckingham Township and was placed into custody.

Cover was charged with criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and discharging a firearm into a structure.

On April 14 Cover was charged with theft and criminal trespass, after he allegedly shot at a security camera, and took it from a home in Damascus Township on April 10.

Cover is currently jailed in the Wayne County Correctional Facility.