SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted an autistic woman.

Scranton police said on January 6 officers responded to Geisinger Community Medical Center for a report of a sexual assault.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Mario Valentine sexually assaulted a victim with autism. The victim and Valentine were home alone at the time of the incident, police note.

The criminal complaint states when the victim went downstairs to get her charger, Valentine began sexually assaulting her even after the victim told him to stop touching her.

After the incident police say the victim went upstairs to call her friend and told her she was scared and she wasn’t safe.

Officers stated when Valentine was questioned he admitted to sexual intercourse with the victim but claimed she permitted him to do so.

Valentine has been charged with rape forcible by compulsion, rape of a mentally ill or deficient victim, aggravated indecent assault, and several other related charges