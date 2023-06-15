SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives are charging a man after an allegation of sexual assault of a 6-year-old.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on June 9 investigators took Caleb Smith into custody and transported him to police headquarters.

An investigation began with a childline and eventually led to disclosure at the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.

Smith is being charged with rape of a child less than 13, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse of a child less than 13, aggravated indecent assault of child less than 13, indecent assault of a child less than 13.