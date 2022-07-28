EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man was arrested Thursday night after being charged with sexually abusing a minor in October of 2021.

Edwardsville Detective Mike Lehman said police had been investigating an individual who committed a sexual assault, specifically the rape of a child and corruption of minors.

According to law enforcement, the individual, Francisco Soto-Toyens (pictured below) was located in the Pittston City area Thursday night and was taken into custody without incident by Edwardsville Police and Pittston City Police. Soto-Toyens will be processed at the Pittston City Jail.

“We’re going to take him for an arraignment at the Luzerne County Jail, it will be an overnight arraignment, and tomorrow morning he’ll see the magistrate, make bail or not. We did request high bail or no bail due to his frequent ties to the Boston area,” said Detective Lehman.

The victim, in this case, is a female under 16 years old, with whom Soto-Toyens, had a sexual relationship in October of last year, police say.

Soto-Toyens is currently facing one felony count of rape, one felony count of statutory sexual assault, one felony count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, one felony count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse person less than 16 years of age, one count of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less that 16 years of age and one count of corruption of minors.