SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they charged a man with rape by force and the statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

According to the Scranton Police Department, detectives investigated allegations of sexual assault of a 14-year-old after an anonymous tip was given to the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of NEPA.

Through further investigation, as a result, John Slovenkai Jr was arrested at his residence without incident.

Investigators are charging Slovenkai Jr with rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault by forcible compulsion.