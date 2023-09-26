EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man was arrested and charged after they said he sent threatening text messages alleging murder.

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, John Russo, 35, of Scranton, sent a victim two threatening text messages.

One message read “I’m going to kill u,” while the other message read “I’m really going to murder you. I’m not even kidding stay far away from me, for ur own safety. If I see you, u will die….Right before wedding to… what a great story for the Scranton times,” as stated in court documents.

Police stated Russo left the victim four voicemails, stating that he was on his way to the victim’s residence to “murder them and gut the victim like a pig.”

Russo was arrested and charged with six counts of stalking, and six counts of harassment. Russo was arraigned and released on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.